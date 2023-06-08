MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.57. 989,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,584,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Stock Up 8.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,657,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MicroVision by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 501,614 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

