Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.85. 1,667,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,339,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.