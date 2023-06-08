Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 134,439 shares.The stock last traded at $3.57 and had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

