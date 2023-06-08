Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 7,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

