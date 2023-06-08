Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 7,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

