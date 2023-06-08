Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 418,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,566 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $35.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.
Global-e Online Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
