Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 418,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,566 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

