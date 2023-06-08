FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 450,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,121 shares.The stock last traded at $30.08 and had previously closed at $30.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in FOX by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in FOX by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.