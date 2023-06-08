Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 172,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 449,751 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,026,380 shares of company stock worth $123,066,761. Insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 103,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,195 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

