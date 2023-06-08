Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.