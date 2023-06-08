iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 149,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 329,603 shares.The stock last traded at $103.00 and had previously closed at $105.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

