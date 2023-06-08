Samuel Christopher Alaimo Sells 1,006 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,850.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Christopher Alaimo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 283 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,946.03.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.