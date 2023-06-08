Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 29,972 shares.The stock last traded at $77.69 and had previously closed at $77.31.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $608,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

