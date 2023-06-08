Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 112,655 shares.The stock last traded at $25.28 and had previously closed at $25.41.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.