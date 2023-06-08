Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 112,655 shares.The stock last traded at $25.28 and had previously closed at $25.41.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
