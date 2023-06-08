Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 134,126 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101,665.00, for a total transaction of $13,635,919,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,569,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509,529,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

