Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 134,126 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101,665.00, for a total transaction of $13,635,919,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,569,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509,529,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
