Insider Selling: IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) VP Sells $12,879.33 in Stock

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) VP Mitchel D. Colburn sold 123 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $12,879.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 593 shares in the company, valued at $62,093.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.