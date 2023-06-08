Barclays PLC Invests $27.83 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,825,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

