Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Fortive worth $27,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.