Barclays PLC Has $27.28 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cboe Global Markets worth $27,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,051,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,558,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

