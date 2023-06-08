Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 341 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,746.40.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

