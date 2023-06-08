Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Sells $46,466.84 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $9.45 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.87.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

