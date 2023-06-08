IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells $28,193.60 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter valued at $21,448,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

