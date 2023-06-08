iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.82

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8164 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.43 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 556.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.