iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) to Issue Dividend of $0.73 on June 13th

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7288 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EUFN opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,870,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,784,000 after buying an additional 1,630,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,208,000 after buying an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,788,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

