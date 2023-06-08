iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

