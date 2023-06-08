iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 13th

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

