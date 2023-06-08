Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum in Norway. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

