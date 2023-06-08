iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on June 13th

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.473 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

