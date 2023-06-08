iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on June 13th

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2808 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance

IWTR stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.