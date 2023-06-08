iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2111 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RING opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

