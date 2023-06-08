iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PABU stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

