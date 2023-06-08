iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.