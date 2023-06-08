iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4292 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCHI opened at $45.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,377,000 after purchasing an additional 316,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,316,000 after purchasing an additional 222,357 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

