iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Plans Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.0777 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,857,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

