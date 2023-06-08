Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Aker BP ASA Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:AKRBF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum in Norway. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

