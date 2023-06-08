iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Declares $1.00 Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9993 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5,595.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

