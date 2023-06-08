iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $61.92 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

