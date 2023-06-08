iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ USXF opened at $34.32 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $686.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

