iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on June 13th

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

