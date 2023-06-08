iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 13th

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Dividend History for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.