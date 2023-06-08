iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 13th

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

