iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on June 13th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2981 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.