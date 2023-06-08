Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $31.16

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $30.35. Halliburton shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 454,217 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $5,061,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 41,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.