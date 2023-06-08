iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.88 on June 13th

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

DMXF opened at $59.81 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $436.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

