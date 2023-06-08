iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Declares Dividend of $1.34 (NASDAQ:WOOD)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.3364 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $88.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

