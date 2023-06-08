Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 135,878 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.11.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
