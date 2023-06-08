Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 135,878 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

