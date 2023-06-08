Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 135,878 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.