Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Down to $109.87

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.87, but opened at $106.84. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $109.51, with a volume of 62,360 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $621.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 484.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

