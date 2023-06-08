iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 13th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2272 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

