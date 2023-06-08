Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.66. Scilex shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 15,311 shares.
Scilex Stock Down 8.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
