iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 13th

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1246 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.