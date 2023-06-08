X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 700,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 224,206 shares.The stock last traded at $39.13 and had previously closed at $39.23.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $705.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

