NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Gap Down to $35.07

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $34.17. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 13,580 shares changing hands.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,219,000 after acquiring an additional 327,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

