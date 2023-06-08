Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $544.70 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Kava has a market cap of $544.70 million and approximately $73.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00052696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 559,750,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,816,701 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.